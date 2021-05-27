Cancel
POTUS

Trump calls George P. Bush, the only member of the political dynasty to back him, 'My Bush'

By kmclaughlin@businessinsider.com (Kelly McLaughlin)
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrump calls George P. Bush "My Bush," a Trump adviser told Politico. George P. Bush, Jeb Bush's son, is the only member of the Bush family to publicly support Trump. He said this week that he spoke to Trump about the "future of Texas." See more stories on Insider's business...

www.msn.com
George H. W. Bush
Barbara Bush
Donald Trump
Jeb Bush
George P. Bush
#Insider#Texas Land
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
POTUSWashington Post

George P. Bush, the Lone Star state’s latest profile in cowardice

George Prescott Bush’s middle name is an homage to his great-grandfather, whose proud legacy was his courage in calling out demagogues. Now, the ambitious young politician is defiling that memory. When Prescott Bush ran for Senate in 1952, he criticized Joseph McCarthy’s methods during a Republican rally in Connecticut, knowing...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

George P. Bush: When Bushes And Trumps Come Together Good Things Happen

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the latest on the border and his decision to run for Attorney General of Texas against Ken Paxton. Bush discussed his support for President Trump and addressed the issues between his father Jeb Bush and former President Donald Trump. Bush says he and Trump make a really good team and his father gets that and knows it is about taking on Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden. George P. Bush also believes his uncle, former President George W. Bush and other members of the Bush family will join him on the campaign for Attorney General.
Austin, TXKIII TV3

Republican George P. Bush to run against AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign to run for Texas attorney general. Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Bush will be challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton. Paxton...
Texas StateMSNBC

Why George P. Bush's new campaign in Texas stands out

Ordinarily, a primary race in a state attorney general election wouldn't generate national news, but the fight brewing in Texas has significance far outside the Lone Star State. The incumbent is Texas A.G. Ken Paxton (R), who was already under indictment on felony securities fraud charges when members of his...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Daily 202: Biden is guarding some of Trump’s big secrets

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1989, Chinese soldiers and tanks begin the deadly crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square. Almost five months in office, President Biden has disappointed Democrats who hoped he would throw open some of...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Like Texas' runaway animals, George P. Bush is trying too hard

There’s a certain hint of flop sweat in the air as Houston’s runaway animals try to keep the nation’s attention. In the last few weeks, we’ve escalated from cow to gator and now to a missing tiger. A big cat named India decided to exercise its escape claws and bolted from its enclosure inside an Energy Corridor home. The tiger’s tale began on Sunday, after the fleeing feline squared off with an armed, off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. “Don’t shoot my cat,” said Victor Hugo Cuevas, whose lawyer claims is not the animal’s owner but does take care of it occasionally, before putting the tiger in the back seat of a Jeep Cherokee and speeding away as Houston police arrived. When authorities searched the home, they found two monkeys, who while expected to do as they see, did not follow the tiger outside. Cuevas, who was out on bond on a 2017 murder charge, was later detained for evading arrest. He posted bond and was released Friday, while India’s whereabouts remain a mystery. We usually like to focus on animal stories to avoid politics, but even our missing tigers are getting political. Carole Baskin, who gained notoriety as one of the stars of Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” docuseries, says U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are partly to blame for what’s happening. Appearing on CNN, Baskin blasted the lawmakers for failing to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would restrict the public from owning big cats. In an interview with the Chronicle, the self-described animal rights activist also offered a $5,000 reward for the tiger’s safe capture. That’s generous of her, but we can’t help feeling that Baskin, who has been accused of (though never charged with) abusing animals and murdering her husband, is using India to extend her time in the spotlight. Speaking of reality stars from whom we really don’t need to hear, Donald Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection this week. The former leader of the free world said he supports Patrick’s bid for a third term. “He is outstanding and has my complete and total Endorsement!” Trump said. While the lieutenant governor currently has no primary challengers, the endorsement goes a long way to dissuade any potential opponents. In a world that made sense — say, one where your neighbor couldn’t own a 500-pound apex predator — being backed by an insurrection-stoking, truth-challenged one-termer frequently accused of racism and being a serial abuser would be seen as a negative. Please invite us to that world. Y’all, you know who also totally loves Trump, drinks beer, eats red meat and supports the local sports team? That’s right. It’s Average Republican Joe, George Prescott Bush. That’s the tone of the Texas land commissioner’s tweet Thursday after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from GOP congressional leadership over her disturbing lack of faith in Dear Leader. “Instead of training fire on the President, she really should have been training fire on Biden … that’s what you want out of your leadership.” We can’t blame Bush, who may be taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton next year, for feeling he needs to buttress his Trump-supporting bona fides, but his heart’s not in it. He couldn’t help but give himself away by including an image in the tweet where he looks sweaty and pained. Is that what you want out of your leadership? Gov. Greg Abbott is no stranger to bad tweets or to inviting interesting characters to move to Texas (did you see Elon Musk on “SNL”?), but his latest still bears some mention. “Texas stands with the NRA and we look forward to working with the Association on their plans to move to Texas,” Abbott wrote Tuesday. That was the day a federal judge in Dallas dismissed a bankruptcy case by the National Rifle Association that would have allowed it to reorganize as a nonprofit in the Lone Star State. It’s one thing to back guns, but the NRA’s bankruptcy move was a stunt to avoid a lawsuit in New York, where leadership is accused of fraudulently using the group’s funds. We already have our share of grifters in Texas, let’s not start importing them, shall we? Sticking with Abbott, the governor made some mistakes when dealing with the pandemic but allowing restaurants to sell alcohol along with food delivery or pick up was not one of them. The move, which was aimed at helping businesses get through the economic downturn, is now the law of the land, after Abbott signed the bipartisan measure Wednesday. Sure, it’s depressing that the best thing related to the pandemic that has come out of the Legislature is the ability to buy a margarita kit from Hugo’s, but after a couple of drinks, we don’t feel as bad anymore. Bottoms up, Texas!
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

George P. Bush backs GOP dumping Cheney

George P. Bush, the son of former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, backed House Republicans for dropping Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from their leadership team, arguing that she was pushing a personal vendetta against former President Donald Trump . “Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not...
Texas StateKRGV

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visits PSJA ISD

Administrators, staff and students at PSJA ISD celebrated the last day of school by welcoming Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush - fresh off his announcement for his run for attorney general. “The message I wanted to convey is that Texas schools are back open and we're looking for a...