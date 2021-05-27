'90 Day: Foody Call' Couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Joke About 'Happy Endings' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

From cheating scandals to fashion faux pas, 90 Day Fiancé stars are dishing about their biggest regrets exclusively to Us Weekly. If given the chance to do things differently, Ed “Big Ed” Brown wouldn’t ask then-girlfriend Rose Vega “on international TV to brush her teeth,” he admits. “That will never go away. That, followed by the [asking her to take an] STD [test] were probably my biggest blunders. … Everything moved so quickly. When I got back, I was tested. I was fine. Those are my two main regrets.”