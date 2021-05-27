'90 Day: Foody Call' Couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Joke About 'Happy Endings' in Exclusive Sneak Peek
90 Day Fiancé couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are keeping things spicy in the kitchen, making traditional Thai meatballs for fuk soup and showing their natural chemistry on the TLC series' brand new spinoff, 90 Day: Foody Call, premiering on discovery+ Saturday, May 29. 90 Day's most memorable couples are answering fans' burning questions while preparing dishes that remind them of home in the tasty new show, and PopCulture has an exclusive sneak peek of David and Annie's meatball-making session.popculture.com