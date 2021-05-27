Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First Black Woman Since 1991 To Brief White House Press Corps
Deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman to lead a White House press briefing since 1991. "It's a real honor just to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature, I really do,” Jean-Pierre, who is also the first openly gay woman in the role, told reporters in the press room. “But I believe being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It's about what we do on behalf of the American people."www.bet.com