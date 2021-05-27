Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First Black Woman Since 1991 To Brief White House Press Corps

By BET Staff
Posted by 
BET
BET
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman to lead a White House press briefing since 1991. "It's a real honor just to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature, I really do,” Jean-Pierre, who is also the first openly gay woman in the role, told reporters in the press room. “But I believe being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It's about what we do on behalf of the American people."

www.bet.com
BET

BET

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Edwards
Person
Judy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Woman#Democratic#Haitian American#Deputy Press Secretary#President Barack Obama#Press Briefing#Gay#Reporters#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there's about five other major things she's handling, but I've asked her, the VP, today — because she's the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk 1490

Karine Jean-Pierre Said Standing ‘On So Many Shoulders’ Made Historic White House Briefing Possible

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Standing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room wearing the color yellow symbolizing confidence and warmth, while sporting a close cropped afro, Karine Jean-Pierre, the Biden Administration’s Principal Deputy Press Secretary, appeared as the first Black woman to field reporter’s questions in three decades on Wednesday.
POTUSMSNBC

Joy Reid’s one-on-one with Karine Jean-Pierre after her historic press conference

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history today when she became the first openly gay spokeswoman and the second Black woman to lead a press conference from the White House’s James S. Brady Briefing Room. She joined Joy for a one-on-one interview to discuss her historic day and President Biden’s agenda.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Black Enterprise

President Biden Taps V.P. Kamala Harris To Take Lead On Voting Rights

President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris with the two biggest fights in his administration, immigration and now voting rights. Biden announced Harris will take the lead days before she’s slated to travel to Guatemala and Mexico to discuss curbing migration to the United States with their leaders. The dual-edged sword puts Harris in a tough spot of dealing with a major foreign issue and a major domestic one, but Biden believes Harris is up to the challenge.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Leo Terrell: 'Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden he's a racist'

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Wednesday that President Joe Biden offended African Americans when he told a crowd observing the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre that Black businessmen and women don’t have lawyers to represent them or their businesses. "Joe Biden, look at me! I’m Black. I’m a...
PoliticsPOLITICO

Psaki successors begin jockeying for podium

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at transitiontips@politico.com. White House press secretary JEN PSAKI doesn’t plan to leave her post for at least another eight...
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

When will Harriet Tubman adorn the $20 bill?

President Biden’s White House basked in praise from allies in its early days when it pledged to look for ways to “speed up” the process of putting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the front of the $20 bill, replacing President Andrew Jackson, who owned enslaved people and forcibly relocated Native Americans.
Politicsbrandeis.edu

Heller School dean David Weil nominated to labor department post

President Joe Biden has tapped David Weil, dean of the Heller School for Social Policy and Management, to serve in a key role in the United States Department of Labor. The White House announced Thursday that Weil was nominated as administrator of the Wage and Hour Division, a position he previously held in President Barack Obama’s labor department from 2014 to 2017. Weil notified the Heller School community of his nomination in a letter on Thursday. He has served as dean of the Heller School since 2017.
Congress & Courtsvozwire.com

There are 19 QAnon candidates running for Congress in 2022

With 18 months until the 2022 midterm elections, QAnon fans are already jumping on the GOP’s endorsement of the conspiracy theory and throwing their hats in the ring for a congressional seat. According to a Media Matters for America investigation, 19 people who have openly expressed support for the QAnon...
Politicsmediaite.com

Valedictorian Who Spoke Against Texas Abortion Law at Graduation Says She Was Pulled Aside and Told Her Diploma Might Be Withheld

The valedictorian who ditched an approved graduation speech to slam restrictions on reproductive rights appeared on CNN to discuss her now viral moment. Paxton Smith of Lakeland Highlands High School in Dallas told the mostly approving graduation crowd, “I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights, a war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your daughters. We cannot stay silent.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Putin says US threats smack of Soviet Union's fatal mistakes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States was wrong to think that it is "powerful enough" to get away with threatening other countries, a mistake, he said, that led to the downfall of the former Soviet Union. Putin made the comments during a press briefing late on Friday as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court sides with Ted Cruz in campaign finance lawsuit

A federal court on Thursday sided with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in his lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission (FEC), striking down rules limiting how much money candidates can raise after an election to pay off loans. Cruz challenged a section of election law that says campaigns cannot pay back...