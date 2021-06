With various types of 3D printing showing up in the headlines on a nearly daily basis, there’s never been a better time than 2021 to learn more about this exciting technology and start using it yourself. 3D printing is a rewarding hobby for some, a lucrative career for others, and a fun topic of conversation for almost everyone. You can get one of the best 3D printers and plenty of material for well under $300 in 2021, so consider what you’ll be making with it and read on to learn more.