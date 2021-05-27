Cancel
Clark County, NV

Desert Oasis HS soccer team honors seniors during last game

By KTNV Staff
 9 days ago
It was an unprecedented school year for many high school seniors marked by moments they had waited for and never got to experience.

But as Clark County School District students begin to walk across the stage, some are getting one last chance to savor a special moment with family and friends.

And for Alex Houston, the soccer team captain at Desert Oasis High School, and Jade Ogden, the student body president at Desert Oasis High School, senior year was supposed to be a series of culminating moments.

Ogden, like many students, says she was living in denial - hopeful that the soccer team would have a season or that eventually, they could return to school in person. However, that didn't happen.

But thanks to the team's longtime coach, Ogden's dad, and a group of parents, they were able to recreate and salvage a special moment holding a senior night soccer game.

The whole team came together for one last competition and to honor the seniors during the game.

And Houston says the senior night was as important to her parents as it was to her, especially after a long year of lingering uncertainty during the pandemic.

