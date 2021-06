Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Male Athlete of the Year. Taylor capped off a fantastic career that say him one of just five players in OVC history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career. Taylor earned his second-straight OVC Player of the Year honor after averaging 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, making him the only player nationally to rank in the Top 10 in both categories (seventh in rebounding and eighth in scoring).