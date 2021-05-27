Tech companies should think twice before asking workers to return to the office

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. When it comes to legendary moments in Fortune's history, the birth of the Fortune 500 ranks high. First published in 1955, the list was dominated by manufacturers, car companies, and oil giants. Sixty-seven years later, technology companies sit in three of the top 10 spots: Amazon at No. 2, Apple at No. 3, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, at No. 9.