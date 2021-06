HOLYOKE – The elimination of handicapped parking spaces was a significant topic of discussion at the Holyoke City Council meeting on May 4. The meeting began with Councilor Joe McGivern explaining that the council had a special guest, Charlie Lotspeich, who he said was retiring and the council had unanimously issued a proclamation for. He said Lotspeich, who served as the former supervisor of the Holyoke Heritage State Park, began his career in 1989 and retired in April. McGivern said he had put his “heart and soul” into his job and highlighting the heritage of Holyoke through the park.