If there’s one event Lawrence County citizens love the most, it’s the annual Septemberfest. Nicknamed, the “Best Little Festival in Kentucky,” it is known for bringing in people from all over the tri-state. The young and old flock to Main Cross Street in Louisa, to spend a weekend in September, drinking the sweetest lemonade and eating too many funnel cakes. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 Septemberfest was canceled, leaving the Lawrence County citizens desperate for the return of their beloved festival.