Dujon reacts to PM on youth crime and employment opportunities
Youth rights advocate Felicia Dujon has pushed back on Prime Minister Allen Chastanet's claim that job opportunities will deter the levels of crimes amongst youth. Chastanet said, "For the young people, there is a better way to move forward and we certainly are appealing to you to embrace the new opportunities that are being created in the country and to stop the unnecessary killing of a young, innocent person in the name of Tysha Raphael."stlucia.loopnews.com