Just a few weeks ago we drove past the old place on Radcliffe Street where we started our life together, and I asked my wife, “Wonder how Bobby’s doing?”. That would be Bobby Getz. She was our downstairs neighbor in the Bell House, a Victorian overlooking the Delaware River in Bristol, Pennsylvania. Twenty-five years ago we had a third floor spot overlooking the water and Burlington Island. Bobby had a first floor, river side. It’s beautiful place. Once you move in, it’s hard to part. When we moved in, Bobby had been there almost 50 years.