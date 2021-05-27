Cancel
350,000 toxic Call of Duty played have been banned

By Kes Eylers-Stephenson
truetrophies.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty teams announced on their blog that they have banned a further 350,000 accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile for racist usernames and toxic behaviour. The Call of Duty team members were very clear about their...

www.truetrophies.com
