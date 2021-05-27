Deadline Extended through June 13: Review the Draft Future Land Use Map and other plan updates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville announces an extension of the opportunity to review draft Comprehensive Plan updates as part of Cville Plans Together. The City is working in partnership with a consultant team on an effort to update Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan (including an Affordable Housing Plan) and then complete a zoning ordinance rewrite. This project, called Cville Plans Together, is an opportunity for the community to actively participate in updating the future vision for the city, with a focus on equity and affordability.charlottesville.org