Deadline Extended through June 13: Review the Draft Future Land Use Map and other plan updates

Albemarle County staff is recommending land adjacent to downtown Crozet have more housing in the future. As part of the Crozet Master Plan update process, county staff is now proposing to change seven parcels that are bordered by Crozet Avenue, Tabor Street, High Street and Dunvegan Lane in the future land use map from Neighborhood Density Residential to Middle Density Residential, which could allow more housing to be built on the land in the future if the land is rezoned.