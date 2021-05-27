Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Deadline Extended through June 13: Review the Draft Future Land Use Map and other plan updates

charlottesville.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville announces an extension of the opportunity to review draft Comprehensive Plan updates as part of Cville Plans Together. The City is working in partnership with a consultant team on an effort to update Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan (including an Affordable Housing Plan) and then complete a zoning ordinance rewrite. This project, called Cville Plans Together, is an opportunity for the community to actively participate in updating the future vision for the city, with a focus on equity and affordability.

charlottesville.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Affordable Housing#Development Plans#Phone Plans#Cville Plans Together#Va#Draft Updates#Review#Draft Materials#Zoning#Process#Presentation Slides#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Forest Lakes-area development proposal scaled back, but some still concerned

After hearing concerns from Albemarle County Planning Commission members and residents, a developer has reduced the number of homes proposed on U.S. 29 near Forest Lakes. RST Development is requesting a rezoning of the 19.51-acre property at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Ashwood Boulevard from R-1 Residential to Planned Residential Development and wants to build 254 apartments and 86 townhouses.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Planners hold pop-up event to get feedback on Comprehensive Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Cville Plans Together is hosting in-person and virtual events to give Charlottesville residents a chance to give feedback on the draft Comprehensive Plan Update and Future Land-Use Map. Planners held a pop-up event in front of the Jefferson School on Saturday, inviting people to offer...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia Statetheroanokestar.com

DMV to Expand Appointment Opportunities as COVID-19 Restrictions are Eased

Customer Service Centers are Now Able to Open Additional Windows. In line with the State of Virginia’s decision to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Charlottesville City Market reopens for summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Market was back to in-person business on Saturday. Market vendors said it seemed like more than two years since they've seen some friendly faces. Last year the walk-up market was closed due to the pandemic, they only sold produce and flowers, creating...
Albemarle County, VAalbemarle.org

County News

The Board of Supervisors will have their next regular meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1 pm. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The following items are on the agenda:. Action Items. SE202100010 Homestay Special Exceptions, La Fourche.
Virginia StateAZFamily

The VA is getting billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large backlog of disability claims piled up with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Still, there is relief in sight for veterans who are waiting on decisions about their claims, 3 On Your Side has learned. Through the American Rescue Plan,...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Future land use map for Crozet continues to be divisive issue

Albemarle County staff is recommending land adjacent to downtown Crozet have more housing in the future. As part of the Crozet Master Plan update process, county staff is now proposing to change seven parcels that are bordered by Crozet Avenue, Tabor Street, High Street and Dunvegan Lane in the future land use map from Neighborhood Density Residential to Middle Density Residential, which could allow more housing to be built on the land in the future if the land is rezoned.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Local government candidates attend meet-and-greet in Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Candidates for Charlottesville City Council and Commonwealth's Attorney came together for a meet-and-greet in the Friendship Court community center on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Charlottesville Democratic Party. Each candidate spoke about their platform and background, then citizens walked around and talked to...
Mineral, VAPosted by
Mineral News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Mineral

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mineral: 1. Real Estate Sales Agent; 2. Manager of Chaplaincy Services; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,344 per week; 4. IT Service Management Analyst (ITSM Analyst); 5. Senior Development Consultant; 6. Staff Accountant; 7. Boat Rental Field Supervisor, Lake Anna, VA; 8. Contractor Salesperson; 9. In-Store Shopper (Immediately Hiring); 10. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Oilville);
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Carver and Key rec centers reopen with affordable pass options available

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Carver and Key recreation centers have reopened in the city after long closures during the pandemic. While Key center is open to anyone who wants to walk in, reservations are required before going to Carver. Carver patrons are able to use the fitness center, gym, and group fitness classes while the Key gymnasium is open for indoor basketball and pickleball.
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Carver and Key rec centers officially opened

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Carver and Key recreation centers officially reopened Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. Fitness centers, the gym and group fitness classes are available to members. Reservations will be required for Carver but not for Key. In addition to reopening, there are...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Cville Hop On Tours prepared in advance for gas shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of Charlottesville’s staple weekend businesses, Cville Hop On Tours, is still going strong despite gas shortages. The company says it saw the shortage coming early on and made sure they stocked up on gas for this weekend. Andre Xavier, co-owner of CVille Hop On Tours,...
Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

Albemarle County Public Schools piloting all-virtual K-12 school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This coming fall, Albemarle County Public Schools will be piloting an all-virtual school for grades K-12. The pilot program is a first for Albemarle County, slated to function completely separate from schools offering in-person instruction. All students enrolled in the virtual school, scheduled to start...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Downtown community chalkboard shifting to new management

A local arts nonprofit soon will be taking over management of the First Amendment Monument on the Downtown Mall after at least two years of no maintenance. Charlottesville’s City Council voted unanimously recently to transfer the lease to The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative after the organization expressed interest in managing the chalkboard.