Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Shop the Best Luxury Fashion of the Month Here

Highsnobiety
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of fashion moves quickly. It always has, but now that luxury houses are beginning to mimic streetwear’s drop concept, the pace is picking up even more. That means many things for our relationship with luxury as a whole, but one thing’s for sure, it makes it damn hard to keep up to date with all of the best new bits. That’s where New in Luxury comes in.

www.highsnobiety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Houses#Luxury Fashion#French Fashion#Real Fashion#Burberry Poolside#Vilebrequin#Cuban#Jw Anderson Recycled#The Highsnobiety Shop#Loewe Loewe#Palm Angels Palm Angels#Luxury Houses#Fashion Moves#Streetwear#Art#Workwear Jackets#Holidays#B23 Sneakers#Warm Summer Days#Selections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The Most Elegant and Fashion Forward Mother-of-the-Bride Looks to Shop Now

When planning looks for your bridal party, consider your mother of the bride (and mother of the groom) separately from your bridesmaids and maid of honor. We're talking about one of (if not the) most important guests in attendance—and she might be playing double duty as a host, too. While it's traditional for the bride to dictate what color her mother sports on the wedding day, this an opportunity for your mother to look and feel incredible and like the best version of herself. Allow her some input on what tone she'll feel most comfortable entertaining in; it's far more important that she feels beautiful and confident than that she blends in precisely with your bridesmaids. Make sure her look in no way contrasts with the event's color palette, and that it feels right in the setting and complements your other family members, bridesmaids, and your gown. Ahead, 25 mother-of-the-bride looks that feel fashion-forward, elegant, and of-the-moment for a return to weddings later this year and into 2022.
Makeupthezoereport.com

Valentino's First Makeup Collection Is Here, And It's So Luxurious

It’s been 61 years since Valentino Garavani first formed the house of Valentino, introducing the world to the designer’s opulent take on classic Italian style: lush florals, sophisticated silhouettes, and, of course, lots of signature red pieces. Even now, anyone who chooses a garment from the label makes the choice to stand out, to express themselves in a way that’s distinctly human without sacrificing glamour — that’s the Valentino way. And today, getting the brand’s instantly recognizable aesthetic is widely available with the upcoming release of Valentino’s first-ever makeup collection.
Apparelfinehomesandliving.com

Handy Tips For Purchasing Luxury Fashion Accessories Online

The fashion industry has seen enormous growth in the past few years. Those brands that have been labeled as classics remain on top of their games. Needless to mention — there has been exponential growth when it comes to sales of fashion accessories. Luxury fashion accessories might seem like a...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Shop the Best of UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories Here

We've all taken a more serious look at exercise over the past year, having been forced to spend the majority of our time indoors. It’s not just us, either, with labels of all kinds placing a closer focus on activewear. On the heels of Off-White™’s dedicated activewear collection, UNIQLO announced a collaborative capsule with New York artist Futura. UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories just dropped and it’s got us planning our next workout.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Luxury Fashion House Valentino Drops Fur From Future Collections

Fashion giant Valentino joins the rapidly growing list of luxury fashion brands that are removing fur from all future collections. The Italian fashion house announced that it will go fur-free to support sustainability in manufacturing and the fashion industry as a whole. The designer brand is the latest of a long list of companies that have moved away from fur for its collection. Valentino and its subsidiaries such as Valentino Polar will have completely removed fur by 2022.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Amazon has launched a new hub for smaller fashion labels: Here’s what to shop from Temperley London and more

While Amazon is often our first port of call for vacuum cleaners, Bluetooth speakers and kids’ toys, you may not consider it somewhere to pick up some new threads. But that is starting to change as the online retailer expands its fashion offering. First it launched Amazon Wardrobe, exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, which allows customers to “try before they buy” and order up to six items with no upfront cost or delivery charge.Now we’re seeing the launch of Amazon Fashion’s Local Label Hub, a digital store supporting small- and medium-sized fashion companies along with independent and local designers.From tailoring...
Beauty & Fashionprimewomen.com

Best Memorial Day Sales for Home, Fashion & Beauty

While your Memorial Day will most likely be spent with family on some water, the retailers have extended their Memorial Day sales! We have done all the research for you to find the best deals that have already started and last through the weekend. These are our top choices:. Amazon:...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

CFDA, Fashion Trust USA Award Five Designers

The Council of Fashion Designers America and Fashion Trust USA have recognized five designers of color with exceptional talent and promise with a $40,000 award each to support their business needs. The designers are Aisling Camps, a mechanical engineer turned fashion designer; Charles Harbison, founder and creative director of Harbison,...
Apparelmontecristomagazine.com

What the Fashionable Vancouver Man Should Know About Second Hand Luxury

Vancouver’s booming pre-owned luxury fashion market is often associated with women, as preloved handbags and designer apparel change hands in an industry expected to grow 15– 20 per cent over the next four years. Motivated in part by environmental concerns around waste, many women are also eager to find long-lasting pieces at a discount.
Designers & CollectionsCNN

17 luxury handbags that are actually worth the money, according to experts

While it’s nice to find amazing deals on everyday items, sometimes we just want to embrace the finer things in life. Simply put, some things are actually worth the splurge. There are some of us who covet our fine jewelry pieces or won’t hesitate to buy a pair of designer shoes, but there’s a whole other category of us who’d rather put our hard-earned money toward a designer handbag instead.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Brand repositioning” usually starts with a dive into the archive for a dusting off of a label’s legacy, which is thought to be tarnished and in need of being returned to the splendor of its beginnings. There’s a long list of fashion houses that have undergone such a procedure. Indeed, the process is happening at an increasingly frequent rate amid the pandemic, most recently at Missoni. The decision taken by Angela Missoni to step down from her creative director role to become the company’s president is clearly paving the way for a new course. While awaiting announcements about the brand’s future, the men’s spring collection was developed in-house by the design team.
Beauty & Fashiontravelawaits.com

9 Of The World’s Best Fashion Museums

Fashion is an important part of human behavior and culture. It’s also a very fleeting creature. Depending on what is considered modern and chic at any given time, fashions change with the cultural winds. That doesn’t apply only to clothes but also to behavior. Think about being fashionably late, and even travel destinations. One day a certain place is all the rage — where everybody flocks to. The next, it’s outdated. Fashion as a status symbol, an outward expression of your place in society, and many more aspects in life make it such a worthwhile subject to consider in relation to history.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

So You Want to Start a Fashion Brand? | Highsnobiety

Earlier this week, we published an op-ed detailing all the reasons why you probably won't make it in fashion. As a counterpoint, this piece finds us speaking to the founder of CALA, a service that has never made it more possible to try break into the game. Here are some tips for success:
Designers & Collectionsphillystylemag.com

5 Post-Pandemic Fashion Must Haves for Women

If you're anything like us, you've been wearing house slippers and a bathrobe for a year and a half. Bras? What are those? We don't know her. As COVID-19 quarantine comes to a close, we're excited to greet friends and family in the great outside world—but that also means we have to start thinking about putting real clothes on again, and that is very daunting indeed.
Behind Viral Videosinputmag.com

Fast fashion drama: How a trendy green dress divided TikTok

“Cottagecore,” “avant basic,” and “regencycore.” These are all fashion trends you’re probably familiar with if you’re on TikTok, not a Vogue subscriber. Thanks to the app’s accessibility and insanely niche algorithm, the fashion industry is no longer the only voice directing new styles and trends. Now, millions of people are watching and making one-minute TikTok videos at a faster pace than those reading fashion magazines — allowing anyone, not just Anna Wintour, to be someone.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

11 Vogue Editors Reveal the Items They Bought—And Loved —In May

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Vogue editors, we often wax poetic on the latest runway must-haves and home decor treasures, but not every item we gush about on this website ultimately ends up in our closets and homes. Our discoveries are nice to behold—they’re lovely to look at and inspire fun conversation—however, of all these cool things to buy, what did we actually end up buying? Each month we’ll highlight those special finds our editors welcomed into their lives—all the things that gave us buyer’s rejoice.
Retailjingdaily.com

Why Luxury Is Not About Best-In-Class Experiences

Luxury brands should think about their experience strategies like a theatre play. The best luxury experiences are scripted and reflect a brand’s storytelling in rational and emotional positioning dimensions. Many hotels promise a “paradise-like” experience. But, in reality, many of those experiences resemble each other, and few hotels manage to...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fashion Designer Wine Bottle Collaborations

To commemorate Ecco Domani’s 25th anniversary, the Italian wine brand joined forces with fashion designer Jeremy Scott to reimage a limited-edition label that pays tribute to the milestone. The new label draws inspiration from the wine's bold and contemporary style. “There is a natural affinity between Ecco Domani and my...