Alfaro went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 loss to Boston. Alfaro put Miami on the board in the second inning with his first homer of the year. He's lost more than a month of playing time to a recurring left hamstring issue, with Friday's appearance being his fourth since returning to the Marlins lineup. In 47 plate appearances, the catcher has provided five RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Alfaro should remain Miami's primary backstop, although Sandy Leon provides a veteran option as his backup.