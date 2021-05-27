Custom Crafts by Local Artisans

On Sunday, June 6 from 10am to 4pm, the High Plains Pavilion at the Orange Community Center on Orange Center Road will be the site for a marketplace of custom crafts. Talented individuals from Orange and surrounding towns will offer gifts for sale including crafted jewelry, stained glass, pottery, planters, bird houses, limited edition watercolor prints, greeting cards, hand-made mobiles, decorated bottles and plates, miniature knitted figures, children’s clothes & woolen items, woven pieces, knitted scarves, local authors’ books and face painting for kids. If you’re hungry, baked goods, hot dogs, pulled pork and lemonade will also be offered. It’s a great place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for that special someone. Come to browse or to buy.