Indiana State

Yorktown High School Ranked As One of Indiana’s Best High Schools

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYorktown, IN—Yorktown High School ranked #23 as one of Indiana’s best high schools, according to US News & World Report. To Yorktown Community Schools superintendent Greg Hinshaw, one of Yorktown’s biggest strengths is the advanced placement (AP) course turnout. “The reality is, AP tends to score higher on a measure of school-wide effectiveness in high schools just like ours. We are working on creating a college transfer core out of our 27 AP and dual credit classes to transfer as a unit to any state public school.” AP classes are part of CollegeBoard, which can help students earn college credit and save on college tuition. Dual credit courses accepted by a post-secondary school means that the student has already completed that college level course for credit, and won’t have to takethat course in college.

