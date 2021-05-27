Cancel
Savannah, GA

Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-27-2021

By Dave Turley
wtoc.com
 11 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence the southeast this week. The high will be centered southwest of the area all week. This will keep us dry but allow temps to increase through Friday. The sea breeze will move inland and produce some afternoon clouds and less than a 10% chance for a shower. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with our next rain chance and cooler temps. The front will stall to our south into Wednesday. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers and storms mainly Saturday. Rain chances decrease for Sunday into Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

www.wtoc.com
