Andrew McCutchen absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is yielding left field and the leadoff spot to Roman Quinn for Thursday's matinee. Matt Joyce will start in right field and hit sixth while Odubel Herrera fills out the rest of the Phillies' outfield and bats cleanup. Rhys Hoskins will hit right before Herrera and right after Brad Miller.www.numberfire.com