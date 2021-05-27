Andrew McCutchen absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday afternoon

Every year, from mid-March through May, sparks float through the New Jersey Pine Barrens. During these dry months before summer, it is not a matter of if, but of when this arid forest will ignite, set ablaze by wildfires that roar through a veritable tinderbox of pine trees and dried vegetation. It’s a natural occurrence, after all, and a necessary one at that — for lying in the sugar sand are the pine cones of the ecosystem’s namesake, the Pitch Pine, the seeds of which are only released through extreme heat. The Pitch Pine — and the ecosystem as a whole — is dependent on these fires for survival — for the new seeds to germinate, the old growth must first be burned away.