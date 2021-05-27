Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Andrew McCutchen absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday afternoon

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is yielding left field and the leadoff spot to Roman Quinn for Thursday's matinee. Matt Joyce will start in right field and hit sixth while Odubel Herrera fills out the rest of the Phillies' outfield and bats cleanup. Rhys Hoskins will hit right before Herrera and right after Brad Miller.

www.numberfire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Roman Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Finale#Left Field#The Miami Marlins#Fp#Mlb Heat Map#Right Hander Pablo Lopez#Game#Series Finale#Numberfire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Buy Kyle Tucker and the 10 most-improved hitters in May?

One of the hardest things to do as a Fantasy player is remember that the start of a new season doesn't necessarily mean more than any other stretch of the season. That's not entirely true -- players add or lose skills in the offseason, to be sure -- but it's still important to remind yourself not to anchor your opinion to a player too tightly based on an especially good or especially bad first few weeks.
MLBPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Andrew McCutchen’s Fire Hasn’t Burned Out

Every year, from mid-March through May, sparks float through the New Jersey Pine Barrens. During these dry months before summer, it is not a matter of if, but of when this arid forest will ignite, set ablaze by wildfires that roar through a veritable tinderbox of pine trees and dried vegetation. It’s a natural occurrence, after all, and a necessary one at that — for lying in the sugar sand are the pine cones of the ecosystem’s namesake, the Pitch Pine, the seeds of which are only released through extreme heat. The Pitch Pine — and the ecosystem as a whole — is dependent on these fires for survival — for the new seeds to germinate, the old growth must first be burned away.
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (May 17)

The past week in the MLB included a potential future star making his debut and another veteran former star continuing his career. The Dodgers have signed legendary former Cardinal and Angel, Albert Pujols. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major-league debut for the Mariners. In his second game, he recorded...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Quarter pole MLB takeaways: Bumgarner vs. analytics, slumping Dodgers

Madison Bumgarner wouldn’t bite last week when asked to look ahead to Monday’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, or about the National League West race, which is, well, something thanks to the surprising early season form of his former team, the San Francisco Giants. The four-time all-star knew the...
MLBphillyvoice.com

Are the Phillies overachieving or underachieving this season?

If someone told you in March that the Phillies — a quarter of the way through the 2021 season — would be a game over .500, in second place in the NL East and boasting one of the top trios of starting pitchers in baseball, would you take it as a success?
MLBHastings Tribune

Philadelphia-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien homers to right field. Bo Bichette homers to deep center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shortstop. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to deep center field to Odubel Herrera. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Fielding error by Jean Segura. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow infield. Randal Grichuk out at second.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Andrew McCutchen smashes leadoff homer against the Braves (Video)

On the very first pitch of Sunday Night Baseball, veteran Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen got the party started with a leadoff blast. Fans are expecting a fun showdown on Sunday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. Leave it to Andrew McCutchen to get things going with an absolute bang. That’s because he just belted a leadoff dinger.
MLBMidland Daily News

Philadelphia-Washington Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen called out on strikes. Jean Segura flies out to center field to Victor Robles. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left field. Brad Miller strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 0. Phillies...
MLBdarnews.com

This Date in Baseball

1912 -- Detroit players went on strike to protest Ty Cobb's suspension. To avoid a forfeit and fine, manager Hugh Jennings recruited college players and others; they lost to the Philadelphia A's 24-2. Joe Travers gave up all 24 runs on 26 hits. 1929 -- The Brooklyn Dodgers outslugged the...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Blasts home run against Toronto

McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays. McCutchen went hitless in three at-bats Saturday, but he bounced back with a solo shot in the sixth inning of Sunday's matchup. The 34-year-old is now slashing .223/.352/.400 with six home runs, 18 runs and 17 RBI this year.
MLBAntelope Valley Press

Major League Baseball results | Saturday

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday. Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Semien has 3 hits, 3 RBIs, Blue Jays depleted Phillies 10-8

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second and the Toronto Blue Jays hung on to beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Sunday. Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr....
MLBMiami Herald

Girardi, Segura have confrontation as Phils lose to Jays

The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper. Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Segura committed two errors. One miscue came in the first inning...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Blue Jays power up early, hold on to top Phillies

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette opened the bottom of the first inning with home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 Sunday afternoon at Dunedin, Fla. Semien added two doubles and had three RBIs in a sloppy rubber match of a three-game...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Hit hard in loss

Anderson (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Anderson's outing Sunday got off a rough start as he gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to lead off the game. He didn't fare much better in the second inning, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before he was removed from the game. Anderson now has a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 32.1 innings across eight starts in 2021. He could line up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.
MLBAtlantic City Press

Phillies wrap up dismal weekend with more injuries and some testy moments

The Philadelphia Phillies are off Monday. If manager Joe Girardi’s postgame news conference Sunday was any indication, everyone connected with the team could use a break. Philadelphia played with a limited bench and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 in Dunedin, Florida, in a game with multiple storylines. Bryce...
MLBlindyssports.com

Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto not in Phillies’ lineup

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius are not in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays as they recover from injuries. Harper, who is day to day, left Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Toronto after two at-bats with soreness...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura squabble in dugout

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura exchanged heated words in the dugout in the second inning of Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. Girardi has been vocal in criticizing his team's defensive lapses this season, including on Saturday night, when the...
MLBbluejaysnation.com

BJN Radio – Ep. 13: The good times keep rolling with a series win over the Phillies

After picking up a sweep in Atlanta over the Braves, the Blue Jays kept the good times rolling in Dunedin by taking two of three over the Phillies. The bullpen had a rare implosion on Friday night resulting in a loss, but the team rebounded on Saturday behind a strong outing from Anthony Kay. Finally, the Blue Jays pulled off the series win on Sunday by kicking the crap out of a former teammate, Chase Anderson.