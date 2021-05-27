Wild times in Edmonton, MacLean in the Hot Seat and Another Achievement for Sokolov

The first round of the playoffs is about to wrap up with a few eliminations last night and a few more expected tonight (sorry Habs, no faith in you). The talk of the week has been the Edmonton Oilers which included news from Wayne Gretzky, Ethan Bear and of course Connor McDavid. We’ll dive into more details on all of all the Oilers talk and some more in this week’s edition of the Thursday Links, News and Notes.