According to the Associated Press, the latest escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence has highlighted divisions among many U.S. Jews wrestling with how to best respond to the conflict and wrangling over the acceptable boundaries of criticism of Israeli policies.

Conversations about the emotionally and politically charged conflict have unfolded against the backdrop of alarm over reports of antisemitic incidents across the world linked to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

What is Antisemitism?



The belief or behavior hostile toward Jews just because they are Jewish. It may take the form of religious teachings that proclaim the inferiority of Jews, for instance, or political efforts to isolate, oppress, or otherwise injure them. It may also include prejudiced or stereotyped views about Jews.

Anti-Defamation League

23ABC is taking a closer look at the topic of anti-semitism. To learn more about the impact recent attacks are having on the community as well as the nation Temple Beth El Rabbi Jonathan Klein joined 23ABC Morning News to dig deeper into the subject.

How attacks against Jewish communities impact Kern County