Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

How attacks against Jewish communities impact Kern County

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpC9M_0aDS5cGE00

According to the Associated Press, the latest escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence has highlighted divisions among many U.S. Jews wrestling with how to best respond to the conflict and wrangling over the acceptable boundaries of criticism of Israeli policies.

Conversations about the emotionally and politically charged conflict have unfolded against the backdrop of alarm over reports of antisemitic incidents across the world linked to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

What is Antisemitism?

The belief or behavior hostile toward Jews just because they are Jewish. It may take the form of religious teachings that proclaim the inferiority of Jews, for instance, or political efforts to isolate, oppress, or otherwise injure them. It may also include prejudiced or stereotyped views about Jews.
Anti-Defamation League

23ABC is taking a closer look at the topic of anti-semitism. To learn more about the impact recent attacks are having on the community as well as the nation Temple Beth El Rabbi Jonathan Klein joined 23ABC Morning News to dig deeper into the subject.

How attacks against Jewish communities impact Kern County

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

3K+
Followers
861
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Jews#Rabbi#U S Efforts#Jewish#The Associated Press#Hamas#Attacks#Anti Semitism#Israeli Policies#Political Efforts#Antisemitic Incidents#Religious Teachings#Behavior Hostile#Criticism#Divisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ProtestsTimes Daily

Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem's Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers last month. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
MinoritiesWBUR

Antisemitism Spikes, And Many Jews Wonder: 'Where Are Our Allies?'

For Alex Zeldin, it began as a normal Friday. He was headed to Trader Joe's on New York City's Upper West Side to pick up some food for the Jewish Sabbath. As usual, he was wearing his yarmulke, or skullcap. When he turned a corner, he realized that a couple of teenagers had started to follow him, spewing antisemitic insults.
San Francisco, CAthebl.com

Teachers union backs anti-Semitic movement promoting boycott of Israel

San Francisco’s teachers’ union is receiving a barrage of criticism from the Jewish community after voting to endorse the leftist anti-Semitic movement known as Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel and issuing a statement accusing the U.S. ally in the Middle East of committing “apartheid and war crimes.”. United...
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

When Scientists Support Hate, Racism and Antisemitism

Paraphrasing Ecclesiastes, there is a time to join and a time to leave. I left the totalitarian anti-Semitic Soviet Union 30 years ago as a stateless refugee. It was long past time for me to do so, but the motherland would not allow me to escape its chokehold embrace until then. Little did I know that the scientific society I would soon join in the United States—Behavior Genetics Association (BGA), which is supposed to serve researchers in my field studying mechanisms of behavior—would bring back memories of my old unlamented country.
Religionriseuptimes.org

Progressives Can’t Ignore Role of Christian Zionism in Colonization of Palestine

Over the past several weeks, the world has witnessed Palestinians continuing to resist forced displacement, apartheid and brutal military occupation. There have been outcries around the world calling for solidarity and to hold the Israeli government accountable. Missing in a lot of the circulating narratives, however, is the indisputable role that the powerful Christian Zionist movement plays, both now and in the long and bloody history of the colonization of Palestine.
AdvocacyJournal Review

Israel arrests Jerusalem activist in contested neighborhood

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police arrested a Palestinian protest leader in the contested Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday, a day after forcefully detaining a prominent Al Jazeera journalist covering the campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from the area. The arrest Sunday of Muna...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Learn How to Use Your Jewish Fist

Jackie Mason made a joke recently that there are 3 things we can always count on: Death, Taxes and Anti-Semitism. While I consider Jackie Mason a very funny guy, that was not a joke… it was 100% true, and it brought a few questions to mind. Profoundly serious and basic questions that I don’t want you to brush off: Yes, anti-Semitism is on the rise… so what are you doing about it? And… how are you going to defend yourself, your family and your property?
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Antisemitism Rages While Diaspora Jews Cling to their Bubble

The tsunami of antisemitism we have witnessed over the past few weeks is the work of an axis of anti-Jewish evil that spans continents and has the whole Jewish world in both Israel and the Diaspora in its cross-hairs. It is the product of an alliance between the Islamic world...
Religionwvgazettemail.com

David Fryson: Time to reclaim Christianity, democracy

Religion is a difficult subject to discuss. People have the right to their beliefs, and it can seem judgmental to criticize a belief system. Importantly, no one should ever be disrespected or discriminated against because of their religious beliefs. Nevertheless, the worldwide church needs to be engaged in an ongoing...
InternetCleveland Jewish News

‘Anti-Semitism has no place on Facebook’: ADL says in letter to Oversight Board

The Anti-Defamation League has called on Facebook’s Oversight Board to overturn the social-media platform’s decision to leave content online that the Jewish group said “promote anti-Semitism in clear contravention of the company’s community standards” against hate speech. “Facebook’s inaction has helped spread [the] hatred of Jews and has contributed to...
MinoritiesThe People's Voice

The American Left, the Jewish Question and the Repetition Compulsion

A few days ago, Ynet (the biggest Israeli media outlet) reported that the American progressive movement has come to acknowledge the problematic role of its Jewish elements. The Israeli outlet revealed that in the eyes of emerging progressive circles within the American left, Jews are perceived as “white oppressors” at the core of America’s social injustice. The Ynet report is based on a recent study made by Dafna Kaufman, an analyst at the Israeli Reut institute.
Foreign PolicyThe Free Press

GOP, Hagedorn fall on unflinching support for Israel

Fred Slocum's recent letter, critical of the GOP for its intolerance, was right on the mark. One area of the Republicans' playbook he didn't mention, however, was its unequivocal, unquestioning support of Israel. It is well known that the Israel lobby has deep roots in Congress, and criticism of Israel's behavior often comes with unfair charges of anti-Semitism.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Congresswoman under fire for bizarre claim all socialists are ‘anti-Jew’

A Republican congresswoman from Florida representing one of America’s largest Jewish communities on Thursday claimed that all socialists are “anti-Jew,” even though there’s a long history of Jewish socialism within the US and beyond.The comments, from Miami Beach-area representative Maria Elvira Salazar, came on Thursday, during a discussion on Fox News with host Ben Domenech. The pair were discussing a recent article from Zack Beauchamp, a Vox writer and Jewish man himself, spotlighting the complex factors driving recent antisemitic attacks, with the headline “Violent antisemitism spiked in America during the Israel-Hamas war. And we don’t know why.”“Vox may...