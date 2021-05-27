Interscope Miami Is Open for Business: How the Label Is Reimagining a Global Approach to Latin Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Roger Taylor on if Freddie Mercury would nonetheless be performing with Queen right now (EXCLUSIVE) | Music | Leisure. This 12 months marks a powerful milestone for Freddie Mercury, Brian Might, Roger Taylor and John Deacon’s Queen. It’s been 50 years because the latter joined the opposite three in finishing the long-lasting rock band’s last line-up. Nevertheless, with Freddie’s passing 30 years in the past, and John having retired from the music trade, the anniversary is considerably bittersweet for Brian and Roger who’re nonetheless going robust with Adam Lambert to today.