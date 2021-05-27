James Rust

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many young girls wish to be a princess, but not all of them have that wish come true. Ten-year-old Jocelyn Kreitinger of Dickinson, however, got her wish granted by Make-A-Wish North Dakota to be a princess for a day. Jocelyn was diagnosed with a life-limiting nervous...