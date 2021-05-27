Cancel
Thurston County, WA

Timberline High School Girls Basketball Building For The Future

By Tim Rogers
thurstontalk.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimberline High School Girls basketball Head Coach Tom Kelly is building for success again and feels he has a group of girls to reach bigger goals. Kelly is in his 31st season as a coach and continues to build his teams on high energy, tempo, pressure and full throttle offensive. His resume includes multiple state titles including 2010 at River Ridge and 2018 at WF West. Currently Timberline (6-1, 3A SSC 4-1) is second place in the 3A SSC with its one loss to league leader Yelm.

www.thurstontalk.com
