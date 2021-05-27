Calvin Klein 2021 Pride Campaign With Arca, King Princess & More
Calvin Klein has launched its 2021 Pride Campaign featuring Arca, King Princess, Honey Dijon, and Omar Ayuso all celebrating defining moments in the queer and trans journey. As part of the #ProudInMyCalvins global campaign, an intimate photoshoot captures the stars in the pride capsule. It features a cotton bralette and boxer briefs in various colors with the Calvin Klein logo waistband, cropped t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, denim bottoms, truckers, and the staple white t-shirt with branding in rainbow colors.www.highsnobiety.com