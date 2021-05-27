Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Calvin Klein 2021 Pride Campaign With Arca, King Princess & More

Highsnobiety
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Klein has launched its 2021 Pride Campaign featuring Arca, King Princess, Honey Dijon, and Omar Ayuso all celebrating defining moments in the queer and trans journey. As part of the #ProudInMyCalvins global campaign, an intimate photoshoot captures the stars in the pride capsule. It features a cotton bralette and boxer briefs in various colors with the Calvin Klein logo waistband, cropped t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, denim bottoms, truckers, and the staple white t-shirt with branding in rainbow colors.

www.highsnobiety.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arca#Dj#Queer Film#Lgbtqia#Ilga World#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq#Calvinklein Com#Dj Honey Dijon#Stars#Denim Bottoms#Rainbow Colors#Cropped T Shirts#Clothes#Queer People#Short Film#Self Acceptance#Boxer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsHODINKEE

Interview Fashion Designer Marina Hoermanseder on Her New Rado Collab

You know a Marina Hoermanseder dress when you see one. Her signature? Unmistakable buckle work – not just the errant buckle on a dress or trench, but tops and skirts made of buckles. Her comfort and familiarity with leather and closures and minuscule details make her pastel-hued dive into the world of watches a no-brainer, yet the Captain Cook Marina Hoermanseder still manages to surprise.
Minoritiescrfashionbook.com

Coach’s New Pride Campaign Features Actor Miles Heizer and Singer-Songwriter Rina Sawayama

The one thing the world has missed out on the most during the last year is community and togetherness. We’ve been apart for more than a year now, and people are starting to come together again as we become more comfortable. With that in mind, Coach has introduced “Pride Is Where You Find It,” a campaign spotlighting Pride as a state of mind and the importance of finding community, no matter where you are or how you’re celebrating. The campaign includes video interviews, conversations, and a new collection from Coach.
Apparelseattlepi.com

The most comfortable Calvin Klein underwear is $10 at Nordstrom Rack

If Marty McFly were real and alive on May 25, 2021, he'd probably jump right back in the DeLorean and zoom away from this pandemic at 88 miles per hour. But let's ride with the conceit: Marty wore Calvin Klein underwear in 1985, and if he were here today, he'd likely wear CK's modal undies.
MinoritiesNew Haven Register

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
Hip HopBET

Our Favorite Fashion Moments From The BET ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’ Nominees

With the complete list of 2021 BET Award Nominees making its debut last week, the excitement to watch the star-studded show on June 27 at 8/9C p.m has only increased. While we patiently wait for this year’s event, we decided to spotlight some of the best fashion moments spotted on our ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’ nominees. From Megan Thee Stallion to Coi Leray, we’re positive that these stars will give us some striking fashion moments on the BET Awards red carpet this year as well.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Cruella Gets Wrong—And Strangely Right—About Fashion

Disney’s latest origin story, Cruella, begins with a lengthy prologue delving into Cruella’s childhood, all the way back when she was just Estella. Born with a shock of black-and-white hair and a fiery temper, this slightly overlong introductory passage sets up Cruella’s lifelong hatred of dalmatians after a trio of dogs push her mother off a cliff to her death. (Yes, that really is how they explain it.) Making her way to London, our protagonist—or antagonist, depending on how you look at it—is picked up on a park bench by the pair of petty criminals who will eventually become her henchmen. With that, we jump forward to meet her as a young woman, played with a delightfully hammy British accent by Emma Stone, as she takes her first steps toward her dream of becoming a fashion designer with a job at the legendary department store Liberty London.
Minoritiesinsideradio.com

Audacy Launches Month-Long ‘Celebrations In Pride’ Campaign.

Audacy celebrates Pride Month with a multiplatform campaign, “Celebrations in Pride.” The month-long series will air on the company’s “Channel Q” LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network and on select broadcast stations. The special feature will also be available digitally via station streams on the Audacy platform and Audacy.com/Pride. “We’re delighted to...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's Your Fashion License to Dress Like Olivia Rodrigo Everywhere You Go

Olivia Rodrigo was born in '03, and she carries that signature Y2K fashion sense with her everywhere she goes. The singer, who could soon be gearing up to release even more music as a follow-up to Sour, is fully dedicated to some very important wardrobe staples. These include Converse, kitschy beaded jewelry and chunky rings, plenty of checks and plaids (à la the Vivienne Westwood corset set she wore on SNL), and fun, flirty dresses in bright colors. Olivia has recently introduced us to plenty of small brands and taught us the importance of shopping vintage. Through her performance outfits and Instagram snaps, we've opened our eyes to her personal style and are clearly taking notes. Ahead, you can comb through some of the items Olivia always keeps on hand and shop inspired pieces, some of which are from the exact same labels Olivia has in her arsenal, and maybe even bookmarked on her browser.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Solange Knowles and Saint Heron Reimagine Theater in a New Fashion Film

“Passage” begins with an alluring drum beat—the type of sound that conjures something magical. The film by Solange Knowles, directed by Wu-Tsang and styled by Ib Kamara, is a celebration of the finalists for this year’s International Woolmark Prize: Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan, and Thebe Magugu. One of these designers will take home the grand prize, whose previous winners include Valentino Garavani, Karl Lagerfeld, and Yves Saint Laurent.
MusicStereogum

King Princess – “House Burn Down”

King Princess has shared a new song, “House Burn Down,” which she first started performing live during her shows prior to the release of her 2019 debut album Cheap Queen. It’s a gauzy, slick rock-inflected pop song that was co-produced by Mark Ronson and features the Strokes’ Fabrizio Moretti and Nikolai Fraiture on drum and bass respectively.
MusicNME

Listen to King Princess’ ode to self-destruction, ‘House Burn Down’

King Princess has released a recorded version of live fan favourite, ‘House Burn Down’ – listen below. The song follows her recent singles ‘PAIN‘ and ‘Only Time Makes It Human‘, which marked some of her first new material since her 2019 debut album ‘Cheap Queen‘. ‘House Burn Down’ hears the...
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli

She looked pretty posing for the gram in a GIAMBATTISTA VALLI FALL 2020 black and floral embroidered, layered mini dress. The puffy detail on the sleeves is a weird addition but it gives this mini some attitude. I feel like without it, this dress would have still been cute but...
Designers & CollectionsBlackbookmag.com

Images: Juergen Teller Shoots Kristen Stewart for Chanel Pre-Fall 2021 ‘Metiers D’Art’ Campaign

The last time we wrote about Kristen Stewart’s by-now-seemingly-inextricable relationship with Chanel, it was February of 2020 (for S/S 2020 Ready To Wear), the world had yet to go into full lockdown…and the reliably provocative actress had still to charm us through our pandemic fear in the new queer holiday classic Happiest Season, which debuted on Hulu last November.
MinoritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

H&M’s 2021 Pride Campaign Features “Pose” Star MJ Rodriguez and Chella Man

It’s officially Pride month and H&M's 2021 Pride campaign has arrived. This year, the fashion giant is waving the rainbow flag high with a tech twist. On June 1, the brand launched its Beyond The Rainbow campaign. They developed an app for people from around the world to share their stories – and how you access people’s stories is the fun part. Using H&M’s web-based scanner, users can simply point their smartphone at any rainbow flag and get access to H&M’s Pride portal filled with videos, Instagram filters, and the ability to share their own Pride story on social media.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Australian Fashion Week Street Style Is A Lesson In Mixing & Matching Colors

After canceling its 2020 lineup due to a pandemic that took runway shows online, Australian Fashion Week is back, with new brands, IRL events, and enough street style to make up for Sydney’s time off from fashion. The week-long spectacle — which included runway shows by Rebecca Vallance, Bassike, Maggie Marilyn, and more — saw fashion’s top editors and influencers from around the country come together in the name of style. And of course, they dressed for the occasion.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Hailey Bieber Puts A ’70s Spin On Summer Suiting

Seventies suiting has been hot property of late. Harry Styles looks to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele for his nostalgic looks. For the Brit Awards, he wore a funky geometric-patterned get-up, complete with a double-breasted blazer, flared tailored trousers and Gucci’s iconic bamboo-handle bag. It appears Hailey Bieber has borrowed from the...