Matthew McConaughey has no time for anti-maskers. The Academy Award winning actor and potential political candidate sat down for an interview with Carlos Watson, and not only elaborated on his potential political plans, but had a few choice words to share with those who believed masks to be suppressive or not helpful. “I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing,” McConaughey said. “I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom. There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. No data that says it’s harmful.” He elaborated on his passion for masks, referring to them as a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.” “We have got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow,” McConaughey said.