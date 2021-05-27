La Grande baseball concludes season as runner-up in 4A State Championship

Buy Now La Grande High School catcher Cole Jorgenson swings at a pitch in the strike zone during a doubleheader against Baker on May 8, 2021. The Tigers finished the season as runner-ups in the 4A state championship. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School baseball team ended its season this weekend, finishing with a 14-2 record on the year. The Tigers came just one game shy of winning the 4A state championship, but were defeated by Hidden Valley in a heartbreaker at North Marion High School.

La Grande led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but fell 5-2 to Hidden Valley when Isaac Hill hit a two-out, walk-off grand slam. For the Tigers, it concludes one of the winningest seasons in recent years despite the challenges of completing the season in the midst of COVID-19.

“I think it just speaks highly to our community and our kids and their families,” said La Grande head coach Parker McKinley. “Our administrators have worked tirelessly for all of our sports to be able to have some idea of success and opportunity this year.”

The Tigers were dominant in the regular season, losing only one game in an early-season matchup versus Pendleton. La Grande rode a 10-game winning streak into the conclusion of the regular season and averaged just under 13 runs per game.

In the first round of the playoffs the Tigers were scoring runs left and right again, beating Gladstone 18-1. Following a narrow 7-4 victory over Banks in the semifinals, La Grande lost for only the second time this year with the championship game setback.

“What stands out is the perseverance of the kids and their families, as well as all of the coaches that committed themselves to the season and the program,” McKinley said.

The Tigers have four seniors graduating, all of whom competed on the team for all four years of their high school careers. La Grande’s ace, Riley Miller, pitched a gem in the championship game and concluded a stellar season.

“It was probably the best performance of his career to this point,” McKinley said. “Big players step up to big moments.”

Miller recently committed to Clark College in Vancouver, Washington to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level. For McKinley, senior athletes moving on from high school is always a difficult process.

“That’s an emotional thing every year for us as coaches,” McKinley said.