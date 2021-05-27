Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellman, IA

Golden Hawks Hang Ten Against Wildcats

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls soccer team rolled through the first round of regional play Wednesday night with a statement 10-0 mercy rule win over Columbus in Wellman. The Golden Hawks scored five times in each half to end the game early. Sophie Baker and Esther Hughes led the way with two goals each. Kaitlin Martin, Kina Miller, Emma Slaubaugh, Evelyn Gerber and Katrina Curtiss each had one. Mid-Prairie also piled up seven assists, two each from Gerber and Martin, one each from Miller, Julia Boller and Leah Bontrager. Mid-Prairie is now 11-5 on the year and will take on Solon on the road Tuesday in the regional semifinals. Columbus ends their season at 7-5 and says goodbye to five seniors, Emma Haines, Bridgett Salazar, Odalyz Valdez, Aaliyah Santos and Lizbeth Paz.

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellman, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Solon, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hang Ten#Girls Soccer#End Game#Columbus#The Golden Hawks#The Game#Regional Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
West Branch, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Travel to West Branch Friday

The Mid-Prairie boys and girls soccer teams are back on the pitch for River Valley Conference action Friday when they make the trip to West Branch. The Mid-Prairie boys enter today’s match with a 8-3 record. They fell to No. 4 West Liberty 5-0 in Wellman on Tuesday. The Hawks come into the match ranked No. 10 in class 1A in the latest poll from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. On the year, Mid-Prairie is led by Jack Pennington and Owen Trimpe with 13 goals each. Ethan Trimpe is best for the Hawks with eight assists. In goal, Justice Jones has 11 saves and a 68.8% save percentage.
West Liberty, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Boys Drop Top Five Showdown With West Liberty

In a battle of two of the best in the state in class 1A soccer Tuesday it was the No. 4 West Liberty Comets that came away with a 5-0 win against No. 5 Mid-Prairie in Wellman. The Golden Hawks had a couple of chances in the early minutes to strike first but were turned away by the Comet defense. West Liberty then settled in and scored three times before half to take a commanding lead. The Comets would score a pair of insurance goals in the second to pull away for the win. Mid-Prairie had four shots on goal. In his debut, goal keeper Justice Jones had 11 saves. Mid-Prairie has now dropped three matches in a row and has an 8-3 overall record.
Wellman, IAkciiradio.com

Baker’s Hat Trick Leads Offensive Explosion For Hawks

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls soccer team took down River Valley Conference rival West Liberty in Wellman Tuesday 7-0. The Golden Hawks had a quick start to the first half, building a 5-0 lead by intermission and tacking on a pair of insurance goals after the break. Sophie Baker led the Hawks with a hat trick. Kina Miller and Esther Hughes each scored twice. Baker and Katrina Curtiss supplied the assists. Goalkeeper Emily Swartzentruber had a clean sheet. With the win, Mid-Prairie is now 8-5 for the year.
Wellman, IAkciiradio.com

Hawks Back To Winning Ways Against Huskies

The No. 5 ranked Mid-Prairie boys soccer team stopped a two match losing streak Monday with an 8-0 shut out of Highland in Wellman. The Golden Hawks controlled the match from the opening kick, with Tobin Miller finding the back of the net on a Jake Swartzendruber assist nine minutes in. Jack Pennington would post back to back goals, unassisted in the 14th minute and on a Gunnar Gingerich assist in the 15th minute to make it 3-0. Swartzendruber then scored one of his own when he linked up with Tucker Miller in the 26th minute and Pennington added goals three and four in the 30th and 32nd minutes on Owen Trimpe assists to run the Mid-Prairie lead to 6-0 at half. The second half saw two more Golden Hawk goals, with Gunnar Gingerich finishing an Owen Trimpe assist in the 43rd minute and Pennington scoring his fifth unassisted in the 77th minute. The Golden Hawks finished with 17 shots on goal while allowing just two for Highland. Mid-Prairie also had 12 corner kicks. With the win, Mid-Prairie is now 8-2, as Highland falls to 0-8.
Iowa City, IAkciiradio.com

Hawks See Highland in Area Contest

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and Highland Huskies will meet on the soccer pitch in Wellman Monday in a matchup of KCII area teams. The Golden Hawks are 7-2 on the season after dropping back to back matches last week to Iowa City Regina and Williamsburg. The Golden Hawks are ranked No. 5 in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. On the season, Mid-Prairie is led by Owen Trimpe’s 13 goals. Ethan Trimpe’s eight assists are best on the team and 10th in class 1A. In goal, Keaton Graber has made 18 saves on the season with a 60% save percentage.