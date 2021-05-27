Golden Hawks Hang Ten Against Wildcats
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls soccer team rolled through the first round of regional play Wednesday night with a statement 10-0 mercy rule win over Columbus in Wellman. The Golden Hawks scored five times in each half to end the game early. Sophie Baker and Esther Hughes led the way with two goals each. Kaitlin Martin, Kina Miller, Emma Slaubaugh, Evelyn Gerber and Katrina Curtiss each had one. Mid-Prairie also piled up seven assists, two each from Gerber and Martin, one each from Miller, Julia Boller and Leah Bontrager. Mid-Prairie is now 11-5 on the year and will take on Solon on the road Tuesday in the regional semifinals. Columbus ends their season at 7-5 and says goodbye to five seniors, Emma Haines, Bridgett Salazar, Odalyz Valdez, Aaliyah Santos and Lizbeth Paz.