Novak Djokovic has been able to enter the era of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with great vehemence, having even managed over time to overturn the relationship of strength with his eternal rivals. Thanks to his ninth triumph at the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, the world number 1 has hoisted himself at 18 Slam, just two lengths away from the all-time record held in cohabitation by the Swiss and the Spanish.