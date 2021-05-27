Cancel
Baseball

NDSU baseball opens Summit League Tournament against Omaha

Minot Daily News
 2021-05-27

The North Dakota State baseball team travels to Omaha this week for the 2021 Summit League Baseball Championship presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. NDSU enters the four team double elimination tournament as the number two seed and will face the host, third-seeded Omaha, in the opening round on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field. Top-seeded Oral Roberts faces fourth-seeded South Dakota State in the other game at 1 p.m. The two winners will face each other at 3 p.m. Friday, while the two losers will play at 11 a.m.

