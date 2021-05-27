NDSU baseball opens Summit League Tournament against Omaha

Seven days after closing the school baseball season, the Spring Grove boys launched their summer Legion schedule with an 8-4 home win over Lanesboro on June 10. The Burros out-hit the Lions 13 to 5, but the Grove guys did not get as many good pitches to hit, reaching base 12 times with walks. Meanwhile Lion pitchers, starter Jaxon Strinmoen and reliever Isaac Griffin, walked only two Burro batters. Three batters for each team reached base on an error. Strinmoen was credited with the pitching win while Griffin closed out the victory by striking out 11 of the 13 batters he faced.