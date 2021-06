At least in the court of public opinion, Andrew Knapp was a non-tender candidate after a 2019 season in which he hit just .213 in 136 at-bats. Instead, the Philadelphia Phillies reached an agreement for Knapp to make $710,000 in 2020 (it ended up being $262,943 during the 60-game season). While the decision to bring Knapp back as J.T. Realmuto’s backup catcher in 2020 was met with some chagrin from the fanbase, it’s turned out to be one of the wisest moves that the Phillies have made in recent years.