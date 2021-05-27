Hawks Fall Short of State

The No. 15 ranked Mid-Prairie boys soccer team saw their season come to a close Wednesday at Memorial Field as the No. 5 West Liberty Comets earned a bid to the state tournament with a 3-0 win. West Liberty scored just two minutes into the contest to grab the early advantage. Both teams settled in after that, with the Comets controlling possession but playing even for the rest of the half on the scoreboard. Out of the break, things continued in the same fashion until the midway point of the second stanza. Mid-Prairie changed up formations, trying to spark something on offense and gave up a pair of goals in less than two minutes to fall behind 3-0 and that was more than enough for the Comets. After the match, Mid-Prairie head coach Pat Cady talked about the season and his seniors. “I told them as long as we left everything on the field tonight when we left and just got beat by a better team then I would be proud of them. They did that. I am proud of them. This has been the best club that we have had since the state runners-up in 2014. It feels good to get to a substate final. We still have some things to work on, but we played well this year. The senior class was a great group of leaders. They were great in developing the people around them, which is key.”