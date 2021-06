FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 51% chance to win their series opener against the Diamondbacks. In the midst of another sub-replacement-level season for another disappointing Angels team, future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment despite still being owed tens of millions of dollars in the final year of his contract. Let’s see if anybody takes a flier on Pujols once he is officially released.