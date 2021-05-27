Much cooler weekend expected

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a windy first weekend of October, the breeze has settled down. Monday morning, South Florida woke to mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The rain chance is low, but there could be a few spotty showers. Monday night’s lows will be nice and mild in the low to mid-70s. Tuesday we’ll see a few more showers as moisture begins to increase. The rain chance will be even higher mid to late week due to moisture associated with a disturbance near the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center is giving this trough of low pressure a low potential of development over the next five days as it moves to the northwest. The moisture associated with this system in combination with a frontal boundary will enhance our rain chances mid to late week and likely into the weekend.

