Fort Myers, FL

Lee Health seeking blood donations

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 23 days ago
Lee Health is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels. Current blood supplies are critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers urgently need donors.

As home to the region’s only trauma center, the health system’s blood supply must remain at healthy levels to quickly care for patients needing an urgent transfusion. Blood and blood products are used in the trauma center and treat cancer patients, premature babies, anemia, and a variety of other conditions.

Lee Health’s blood centers are the sole supplier of all blood products for the entire health system. About 800 units of blood are needed per week, and the blood centers rely on life-saving donations from the community to maintain inventory levels.

The Lee Health Blood Mobile will be at numerous locations throughout Southwest Florida in June.

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES:

Tuesday, June 1st

  • Midwest Food Bank Florida 9 am-1 pm, 5601 Division Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33905
  • Village of Estero 11 am-3 pm, 9401 Corkscrew Palms, Estero, FL 33928

Thursday, June 3rd

  • Faith Presbyterian Church 10 am-2 pm, 4544 Coronado Pkwy., Cape Coral, FL 33904
  • Coralina Apartments 3 pm-6 pm, 3305 Grant Cove Cir., Matlacha Isle, FL 33991

Friday, June 4th

  • Edison Ford Winter Estates 1:30 pm- 4:30 pm, 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33901
  • Lee Health Cardiology-Bass Rd. 9 am-1 pm,16261 Bass Rd., Suite 300, Fort Myers, FL 33908
  • Hope Care Center 2 pm-5 pm, 9470 HealthPark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908

Saturday, June 5th

  • The Pine Island Moose Lodge 8 am-12 pm, 8903 Stringfellow Rd., St. James City, FL 33956

Sunday, June 6t h

  • American Red Cross 9 am-2 pm, 7051 Cypress Ter., Suite 110, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Tuesday, June 8th

  • Sanibel Captiva Community Bank 10 am-3 pm, 9311 College Pkwy. Fort Myers, FL 33919

Thursday, June 10th

  • Royal Palm Realtors 10 am-1 pm, 2840 Winkler Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916
  • Texas Road House 2 pm-6 pm, 8021 Dani Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33966

Friday, June 11th

  • Farmers Market 9 am-2 pm, 10801 Corkscrew Rd., Estero, FL 33928

Sunday, June 13th

  • Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church 8:45 am-11:45 am, 8260 Cypress Lake Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919
  • Christian Life Fellowship 9 am-1 pm, 1200 SW 20th Ave., Cape Coral, FL 33991

Monday, June 14th

  • Lee Health Coconut Point 10 am-3 pm, 23450 Via Coconut Point, Estero, FL 33928

Tuesday, June 15th

  • Around the Clock Fitness, 7 am-1 pm, 1755 Boy Scout Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33907
  • Lee County Tax Collector, 3114 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 9 am-4 pm

Wednesday, June 16th

  • Around the Clock Fitness 7 am-1 pm, 9375 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers, FL 33966
  • The New Resident’s Club 7:30 am-1:30 pm, 5815 Driftwood Pkwy., Cape Coral, FL 33904

Thursday, June 17th

  • Lee Physician Group and Convenient Care 1 pm-4 pm, 1682 NE Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33909

Friday, June 18th

  • Bailey’s General Store 9 am-3 pm, 2477 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
  • Regional Cancer Center 11 am-4 pm, 8931 Colonial Center Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33905

Saturday, June 19th

  • Hosted By: The Cape Fear Punishers 1 pm-6 pm, Location: The “World Famous” Cigar Bar, 1311 Cape Coral Pkwy. E., Cape Coral, FL 33904

Monday, June 21st

  • Bridge Plaza 1 pm-4 pm Health Information Management, 12901 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33919
  • Lee County Tax Collector 9 am-3 pm, 15680 Pine Ridge Rd., Fort Myers, FL 33908

Tuesday, June 22nd

  • Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce 9 am-4 pm, 2310 Edwards Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Wednesday, June 23rd

  • Lee County Tax Collector 9 am-3 pm, 25987 S. Tamiami Trl., Bonita Springs, FL 34134
  • Suncoast Credit Union 8 am-12 pm, 1533 Matthew Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33907

Thursday, June 24th

  • Lee County Sherriff Office 10 am-3 pm, 14750 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers, FL 33912
  • Lee Co. VA Clinic 10 am-2 pm, 2489 Diplomat Pkwy E., Cape Coral, FL 33909

Friday, June 25th

  • The Outpatient Center at Surfside 9 am-1 pm, 2441 Surfside Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33914

Sunday, June 27th

  • St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church 8 am-1 pm, 1569 Matthews Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Monday, June 28th

  • Lee Tran 9 am-1 pm, 3401 Metro Pkwy., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Wednesday, June 30th

  • Key West Express 9 am-1 pm, 1200 Main Street, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
  • LA Fitness 7 am-2 pm, 10058 Gulf Center Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33913
  • Lee Physician Group 2 pm-5 pm, 9131 College Pointe Court, Fort Myers, FL 33919

All blood donated at Lee Health stays within the health system to care for patients in Southwest Florida. If unable to attend one of the upcoming blood drives, donations can also be made at one of Lee Health’s blood centers to help save lives.

For more information on how and where to donate, please visit Lee Health Blood Centers.

