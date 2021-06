We put together our hopefully-final prototypes for the Macropad we’re working on at the office. Now we’re home and it’s time to bring up the design. We like to do our bring-ups in Arduino, so we’re using the Philhower Arduino core to make a definition and verify all the hardware works. The new part here is the OLED, which uses a new chipset, but similar enough to other OLEDs we wrote a driver pretty fast. This test program lights up all the switch neopixels, tracks the rotary encoder direction and pushbutton, and scans I2C connected to the Stemma QT port. So far so good! – video.