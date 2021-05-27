Early Thursday shooting sends boy to hospital, Roanoke police say

A teen was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in a residential neighborhood of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Officers were notified about 12:40 a.m. Thursday of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rutgers Street Northwest. Responders found a teenage boy outside with "what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound," according to a news release. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.