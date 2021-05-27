Cancel
Messagepoint Recognized as an Overall CCM Leader by Aspire for the Fourth Consecutive Year

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth year in a row, Messagepoint Inc. has been named an overall leading provider of customer communications management (CCM) solutions in the 2021 CCM Aspire Leaderboard, a dynamic positioning grid that ranks CCM vendors across the industry according to their capabilities, vision and market presence. The Overall Leader designation recognizes Messagepoint’s continued ability to empower business users to manage complex content at scale, minimize authoring and change cycle times and reduce high template inventories.

martechseries.com
