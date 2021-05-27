Acer announces the Swift X laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to 17 hours battery life
Acer today announced the new Swift X ultrathin-and-light laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor, up to 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs. Despite packing a powerful CPU and discrete graphics, the Acer Swift X comes at an impressive 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) weight and 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin metal chassis. The Acer Swift X comes with a fast-charging 59W battery that offers up to 17 hours of use.mspoweruser.com