Acer announces the Swift X laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to 17 hours battery life

Chinese tech powerhouse Huawei has announced the upgraded version of its Matebook D 14 and D 15 laptops, both having either of the two latest AMD Ryzen CPUs (Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7). The Huawei Matebook D 14 and Matebook D 15 are different from their respective predecessors mainly through their CPUs, which will offer better performance and greater power efficiency for the devices. The screen sizes, battery power, form factor, and other key features and metrics remain the same for the models from their predecessors.