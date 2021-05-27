Cancel
Class of 2021: Allison Fleming, Boca Raton High School valedictorian

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough she attained valedictorian status at Boca Raton High School, Allison Fleming is most proud of her extracurricular activities. Bobcat Buddies president. Model UN Secretary of Communications. Member of a state champion Science Olympiad team. She even presided over an entire election precinct during the 2020 Florida primaries to ensure all workers performed procedures as described by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

