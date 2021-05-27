Class of 2021: Allison Fleming, Boca Raton High School valedictorian

Once only found on the extreme fringes of society, Holocaust denial, revisionism and antisemitism have seeped into our communities, houses of worship and, sadly, into our schools. When the principal of a public school in Boca Raton told a parent that, “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened,” it made international headlines, and he was fired. It also led many parents and School Board members to ask how the Nazis’ systematic murder of 6 million Jews was being taught in our schools.