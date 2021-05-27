Cancel
Food News: Getaway Brewing takes flight; Rockmill Tavern hits pause

Columbus Alive
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetaway Brewing Co., the latest spinoff from Seventh Son Brewing, opens to the public Saturday, May 29, at 104 N. High St. in Dublin’s Bridge Park. The new brewery, which joins the family of Seventh Son in Italian Village and its sour beer sister Antiques on High in the Brewery District, will focus on global beer styles. A sampling of brews include: Tuk Tuk, a Japanese rice lager; Dune Baggy, a Belgian single ale; and Getaway, an Austrian märzen. Beers from Seventh Son and Antiques will also be available along with cocktails and wine.

