Tellius Enhances AI-Driven Decision Intelligence Platform With Proactive And Personalized Insights

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, today announced a series of major feature improvements designed to help businesses accelerate their analytics journey beyond dashboards to make better data-driven decisions. New Quick Start capability, proactive intelligence capabilities, and resource and data controls enable users to start analysis quickly, ask deep questions easily, and scale in a cost effective and secure manner.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decision Intelligence#Data Science#Business Intelligence#Data Analytics#Enhancements#Data Driven Insights#Automated Insights#Analytics Solutions#Business Analytics#Marketing Technology News#Join Versus Systems#Tellius Feed#Sql#Correlations#Ai Powered Insights#Dashboards#Customers#Key Metrics#Brands#Resource Control
