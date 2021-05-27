Tellius Enhances AI-Driven Decision Intelligence Platform With Proactive And Personalized Insights
Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, today announced a series of major feature improvements designed to help businesses accelerate their analytics journey beyond dashboards to make better data-driven decisions. New Quick Start capability, proactive intelligence capabilities, and resource and data controls enable users to start analysis quickly, ask deep questions easily, and scale in a cost effective and secure manner.martechseries.com