Lyon County, KS

17 dogs rescued in Lyon County, couple arrested for animal cruelty

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KWCH) - Lyon County deputies rescued 17 dogs from home in Hartford on Wednesday and arrested their owners for animal cruelty. Deputies and Animal Control were called out to 303 E Grand Ave, Hartford, Kan. to serve an order issued by the Hartford Municipal Court. The order was to take all but 5 animals that were living at the residence due to being a nuisance and being part of an unauthorized kennel/or the number of animals allowed in a home.

