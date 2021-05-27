Lone Tree Softball Wins Opening Night, Baseball Shutout

With first year head coach Reid Kaalberg taking over, a new era for the Lone Tree softball team started with a bang on Monday with a decisive opening night victory. The Lions hosted English Valleys for a non-conference showdown and Lone Tree scored in four different innings en route to a 9-2 win. The team peppered 10 hits led by Alex Dautremont with a pair of hits and two RBI. Ellen Carow also brought in two runs and Hogan Eden was plated three times. Arlie Lorack was dominant in the circle tossing 18 strikeouts and only giving up two runs on two hits in the complete game.