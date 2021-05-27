Mid-Prairie Meets North Cedar in Conference Action
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams travel to Lowden tonight to take on the North Cedar Knights in River Valley Conference play. The Mid-Prairie baseball team is 3-0 on the season after beating Fairfield 8-0 in Wellman Tuesday. The Golden Hawks are ranked No. 4 in class 2A in the latest poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Mid-Prairie is hitting .382 as a team with a 0.74 combined ERA. On the year, they are led by Kayden Reinier with a .636 average, seven hits and five RBI. Alex Bean, Keegan Gingerich and Aidan Rath have all recorded pitching wins this year, with Bean and Gingerich not surrendering a run.www.kciiradio.com