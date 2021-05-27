Mid-Prairie Meets North Cedar in Conference Action

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls soccer teams are back on the pitch Tuesday when they welcome West Liberty to Wellman. The Mid-Prairie boys come into the match with an 8-2 overall record after an 8-0 win over Highland on Monday behind five goals from Jack Pennington. The Hawks are ranked No. 5 in class 1A in the latest poll from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. On the year, the Golden Hawks are led by Pennington and Owen Trimpe, each with 13 goals. Ethan Trimpe holds the team lead with eight assists.