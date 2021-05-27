Cancel
Patti Smith, Michael Stipe Set for 'World Environment Day' Livestream

By Jon Blistein
Middletown Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatti Smith, Dave Matthews, and Michael Stipe are among the artists set to take part in the World Environment Day livestream concert happening on June 4th at 3 p.m. ET. The virtual concert was organized by Pathway to Paris, 350.org, and the United Nations Environment Program North America Region, and it will be available to watch on each organization’s Facebook page.

www.middletownpress.com
