Ravens On the Road at Danville

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams head south Thursday to take on the Danville Bears in a set of Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover contests. The Hillcrest baseball team is 0-1 on the year after a late lead slipped away against Highland Tuesday, falling to the Huskies 5-2. In the game, Jace Rempel led the way going two for three, Josiah Beachy had the lone RBI. Luke Schrock took the loss on the mound, giving up four hits and four runs while striking out one in relief.