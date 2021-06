The Friends of the Preston Public Library and the staff of the Library are sponsoring a Preston Days Photo Contest to be held in conjunction with Preston Days and to continue the 150th Anniversary of Preston as we were unable to celebrate it in 2020. The photos that are entered are to be based on life in Preston and the immediate area around the town. The inspiration for the contest is based on the photo display taken in the late 1990’s that is on permanent display at the library. Feel free to stop in and look it over as you take your own pictures or look through your collection as you decide what to enter.