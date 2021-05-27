Cancel
New York City, NY

HSBC Sells 90 Branches, Exits Mass-Market Retail Banking Sector

By Katie Sloan
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY — HSBC Holdings has announced plans to exit its U.S. mass-market retail banking business through the sale of 90 of its 148 domestic branches. HSBC will retain 20 to 25 of its existing physical locations in the U.S., which will be repurposed into international wealth centers. These branches will focus exclusively on the banking and wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients. These centers will be located in cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and Miami, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.

