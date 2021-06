Drivers heading north from the Lawrenceville Square on North Clayton Street may have noticed something different this past week: a new roadway. Lawrenceville recently opened the roadway for its long planned college corridor, which is officially called the Collins Hill Extension — at least on the Hurricane Shoals Road end of the corridor. City Manager Chuck Warbington said Lawrenceville didn’t expect the road to open until June, but the contractor finished a few weeks early and went ahead and opened the road to traffic.